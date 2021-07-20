Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 198,522 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,522 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $19,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $18,107,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

NYSE WAL opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

