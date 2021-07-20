Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,298 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.17% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $23,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,426 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.94.

FBHS stock opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

