Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243,155 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.50% of Univar Solutions worth $18,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 18,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNVR opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

