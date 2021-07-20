Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 101,762 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Helmerich & Payne worth $15,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,681,000 after purchasing an additional 624,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,128,000 after buying an additional 542,472 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after buying an additional 546,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,267,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,239,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after buying an additional 82,276 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP has been the topic of several research reports. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

NYSE HP opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

