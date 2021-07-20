Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $15.87 Million Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $15,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,968,000 after buying an additional 917,020 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 47.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,534,000 after buying an additional 2,115,284 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 20.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,509,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,048,000 after buying an additional 603,405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,710,000 after buying an additional 154,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 31.0% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,496,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,299,000 after buying an additional 354,413 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNNE. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

