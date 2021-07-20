Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $15,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 131,185 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $2,066,163.75. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,735 shares of company stock worth $10,885,466. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $137.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.18.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

