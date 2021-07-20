Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,908 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Associated Banc worth $16,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.64.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In related news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 9,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $226,028.18. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,070. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

