Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 118,141 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Schneider National worth $15,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 278.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

SNDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

