Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,132 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

DY opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.33. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

