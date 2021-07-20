Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 67.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,977 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 88.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,253,000 after buying an additional 7,565,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,916,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth approximately $67,584,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 103.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 15,627.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,836,000 after buying an additional 1,537,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VNT shares. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Vontier stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.45.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

