Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,729 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Capri by 132.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -108.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

