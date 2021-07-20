Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,829 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.89.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total transaction of $1,536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,933 shares in the company, valued at $58,749,211.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,267 shares of company stock worth $4,488,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $469.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 109.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $437.85. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

