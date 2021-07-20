Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 9,338 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.00 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.45. The company has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

