Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$94.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$91.44.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$85.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$82.46. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$71.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

