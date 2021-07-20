Graphic Packaging (GPK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

