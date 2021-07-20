Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s current price.

Shares of GRPH opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. Graphite Bio has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

