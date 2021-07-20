Graviocoin (GIO) One Day Volume Hits $58.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $58.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.21 or 0.00361556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

