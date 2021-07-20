Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 1,657 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of PTC worth $13,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $333,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PTC by 34.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,657,000 after purchasing an additional 602,850 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PTC by 19.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $136.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.83. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

