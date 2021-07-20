Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 8,481 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Atmos Energy worth $14,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.16. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

