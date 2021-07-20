Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,457,294 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $12,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

