Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.69 Million Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,918,889 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 447,096 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on KGC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

