Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $13.22 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

KKR stock opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

