Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 20,686 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.

DTE stock opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.87. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.45 and a 1-year high of $121.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

