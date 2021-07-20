Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 516,700 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 404,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

OTCMKTS:GRNWF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. 30,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,780. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

