Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 516,700 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 404,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
OTCMKTS:GRNWF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. 30,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,780. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.
Greenlane Renewables Company Profile
Further Reading: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.