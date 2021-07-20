Greenlight Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 1,660,000 Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,666,000. Foley Trasimene Acquisition comprises about 1.2% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 1.28% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPF. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $12,963,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In other Foley Trasimene Acquisition news, insider Richard N. Massey sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $329,520.00. Also, major shareholder William P. Foley II purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $998,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of WPF stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. 2,383,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,348. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

