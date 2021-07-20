Greenlight Capital Inc. Invests $547,000 in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sports Entertainment Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAH stock remained flat at $$9.90 on Tuesday. 1,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,714. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

