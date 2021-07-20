Greenlight Capital Inc. Invests $6.64 Million in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)

Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGNR. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities stock remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,225,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,671. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of providing cloud, mobile, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy with a software-as-a-service platform that connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports AI-enabled digital workflows.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.