Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Gap Down to $182.51

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $182.51, but opened at $175.57. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $176.74, with a volume of 154 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASR shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.33.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.