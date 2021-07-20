Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 24.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.37. 372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.