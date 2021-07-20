Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 24.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.23. 106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,713. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $424.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

