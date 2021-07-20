Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

GNTY stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $407.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

