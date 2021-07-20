Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $639.47 Million

Analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post $639.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $629.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $645.00 million. Guess’ reported sales of $398.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of GES opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -642.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 5,684.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 5,101.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

