Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 28,313 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,313 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVE stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVE. Desjardins raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

