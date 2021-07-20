Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Down 48.1% in June

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:GBAB traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,035. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the first quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

