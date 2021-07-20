Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 18,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Gulf Resources stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.47. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.94.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 22.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gulf Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Gulf Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

