Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HAE traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 500,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,574. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.18. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

