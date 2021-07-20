Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.33 ($26.27).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €19.91 ($23.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.53. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a 52 week high of €22.90 ($26.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.71.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

