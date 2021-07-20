Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Short Interest Up 24.2% in June

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, Director Francis Duhay acquired 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $50,592.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,142.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 740,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $452,008.17. Insiders have purchased 16,092 shares of company stock valued at $88,942 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.79. 103,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.05. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

