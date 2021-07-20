HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.30-17.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00-58.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.25 billion.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.86.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $24.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.95. 38,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,869. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.93. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $221.71. The company has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,090 shares of company stock valued at $69,156,965 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.