HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%.

NYSE HDB opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.32. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

