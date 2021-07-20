Head-To-Head Comparison: Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Progenity shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 79.3% of Progenity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Progenity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeon Global Health N/A N/A N/A Progenity -253.19% N/A -141.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Progenity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeon Global Health $12.93 million 0.06 -$7.97 million N/A N/A Progenity $74.31 million 2.09 -$192.53 million ($7.01) -0.37

Aeon Global Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Progenity.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aeon Global Health and Progenity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeon Global Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Progenity 1 2 2 0 2.20

Progenity has a consensus target price of $5.20, indicating a potential upside of 102.33%. Given Progenity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Progenity is more favorable than Aeon Global Health.

Summary

Progenity beats Aeon Global Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeon Global Health

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile. The company primarily offers medical toxicology, DNA pharmacogenomics, cancer genetic testing, and molecular biology tests. It also provides Web-based services as software as a service for Web-based revenue cycle management applications; and telehealth products and services that enable healthcare organizations to coordinate care for patients, and enhance related administrative and clinical workflows, as well as compliance with regulatory requirements. The company was formerly known as Authentidate Holding Corp. and changed its name to Aeon Global Health Corp. in January 2018. Aeon Global Health Corp. is headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome. The company also provides Resura, a noninvasive prenatal test for families at risk for rare single gene disorders; and Preecludia, a preeclampsia rule-out test. In addition, it offers anatomic and molecular pathology tests, and COVID-19 PCR testing services, as well as test products that includes chromosomal microarray for pregnancy loss, which evaluates the genetic cause of miscarriage; maternal serum screening for chromosomal disorders; and preimplantation genetic testing for use with artificial reproductive technologies. Further, the company develops therapeutic solutions for gastrointestinal-related disorders, such as PGN-001, PGN-300, PGN-600, and PGN-OB2. It also owns and operates laboratory. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

