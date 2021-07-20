Head-To-Head Comparison: Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) & Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coca-Cola Amatil and Better Choice, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Amatil 0 1 1 0 2.50 Better Choice 0 0 1 0 3.00

Better Choice has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.50%. Given Better Choice’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Coca-Cola Amatil.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Amatil and Better Choice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Amatil N/A N/A N/A Better Choice -152.28% N/A -122.89%

Risk & Volatility

Coca-Cola Amatil has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coca-Cola Amatil and Better Choice’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Amatil $4.68 billion 1.56 $260.32 million $0.50 20.14 Better Choice $42.59 million 2.91 -$59.33 million N/A N/A

Coca-Cola Amatil has higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice.

Summary

Coca-Cola Amatil beats Better Choice on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits. The company offers its beverages under the Sprite, Fanta, Lift, Kirks, Deep Spring, Mount Franklin, Pump, Powerade, Barista Bros, Fuze Tea, Keri Juice, Monster, Mother, Schweppes, and Jim brands; and alcohol products under the Jim Beam, Makers Mark, Canadian Club, Fiji Bitter, Fiji Gold, Rekorderlig Cider, Vonu Premium Lager, Yenda, and Pressman's Cider, Fortune Favours, Molson Coors, Miller Chill, Feral, Blue Moon, Vonu Premium Lager, Canadian Club, and Roku brands. The company was formerly known as Amatil Limited and changed its name to Coca-Cola Amatil Limited in 1989. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portal, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Asia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

