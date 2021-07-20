Head to Head Comparison: Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) vs. Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) and Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Quhuo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.55 million N/A N/A Quhuo $395.53 million 0.38 $530,000.00 $0.01 287.00

Quhuo has higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Quhuo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -398.88% Quhuo -1.97% -24.90% -6.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Protagenic Therapeutics and Quhuo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Quhuo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quhuo has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 352.96%. Given Quhuo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quhuo is more favorable than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Quhuo shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quhuo beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. In addition, the company develops computer software and applications. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

