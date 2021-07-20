Head to Head Survey: Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) & Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Enel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A -$2.74 billion N/A N/A Enel $74.23 billion 1.22 $2.66 billion N/A N/A

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Enel shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Enel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A Enel 3.93% 5.84% 1.53%

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Enel pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Brookfield Renewable has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brookfield Renewable and Enel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50 Enel 1 0 6 0 2.71

Brookfield Renewable currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.36%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Enel.

Summary

Enel beats Brookfield Renewable on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply. The firm also offers services to enable businesses and communities to leverage integrated technological solutions. The company was founded on December 6, 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

