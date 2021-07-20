Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) Stake Trimmed by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lowered its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCARU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

