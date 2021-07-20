Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

HCSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.