HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Ian Sacks Sells 10,000 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. Analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

