Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

