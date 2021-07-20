Helical (LON:HLCL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 470 ($6.14). Helical shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.54), with a volume of 257,919 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Helical in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The company has a market capitalization of £517.70 million and a P/E ratio of 29.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 439.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.70. Helical’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

Helical Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

