HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €55.17 ($64.90).

HLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of ETR:HLE traded down €0.76 ($0.89) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €56.44 ($66.40). 82,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 52-week high of €61.90 ($72.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.65.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

